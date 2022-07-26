MONROE CITY, Mo. -- While there has been some turnover from last year's team, Monroe City will enter the 2022 season relying on the same Wing-T offense that's brought the Panthers so much success over the years.
It helped the Panthers score 40 or more points in 10 of its games last season, all wins, and advance to the Class 1 state quarterfinals.
"I think one of the things with this program is that we try to set high expectations and we really try to push kids to play maybe above what they are capable of," said Panthers head coach David Kirby. "These kids understand last year was last year. They want to be focused on improving themselves this year and try to be the best team they can be this season."
Monroe City usually goes three runners in the backfield and will bring back tailback Landon Utterback and All-Conference fullback Ceaton Pennewell, who scored 16 touchdowns last season.
The Panthers graduated All-Conference running back Joshua Talton, who also scored 16 touchdowns, but will insert speedy senior Cameron Jones into the backfield.
"I think running is definitely going to be an important part of it," Pennewell said. "We are probably not going to throw the ball as much as we did last year. We are going to rely on the run more and I think we can with the guys we are bringing back."
The biggest change on offense is the graduation of Kyle Hays, who was a three-year starter at quarterback. Hays threw for 29 touchdown passes last season.
During camp, the Panthers have had senior Reece Buhlig taking snaps after serving as Hays' backup last season. Monroe City has also been giving looks at quarterback to junior Waylon DeGrave, who was an All-State wide receiver last year.
"Those two kids really work well with each other, but they really push each other in practice," Kirby said. "So, we are really excited to have that dynamic of hard workers and also competitors to try to put us over the top offensively."
Jaylyn Countryman is the top returning receiver after DeGrave, with Monroe City trying to find replacements for All-Conference tight ends Deion White and Cade Chapman.
DeGrave, Jones and Pennewell were part of Monroe City's 4x100-meter relay team that set a school record in time and placed third in state last spring.
"We've got some weapons now," Kirby said. "We just got to figure out how to utilize them and how to put them out there in space and how to create some angles. You know, just try to put kids in spots to be successful."
Monroe City lost several starters on the offensive line, including All-Conference selection Bo Patterson and Blake Yager.
"Our thing is next man up," Kirby said. "We graduated several kids, but we've got a lot o kids with a lot of experience from last year. It's going to take some time for them to gel. They are a very good group. They listen and they work hard."
Pennewell said he expects the line to open up holes for the backfield to pound the ball.
"We've got some big boys on the line," Pennewell said. "I think they can definitely push some guys around and definitely move that ball."
There is much less turnover on the defensive side of the ball with eight starters returning, including all the defensive linemen.
"I think it's a great thing to have," Kirby said. "The kids understand it and they play really fast. I think that's the exciting part. They understand what the scheme is, they know their reads and are going to get there quick."
Leading the defensive line is senior Landan Holland, who was a Second Team All-Conference pick in 2021.
The Monroe City defense will be anchored by Pennewell at middle linebacker, who was the Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.
Utterback was an honorable mention selection as an outside linebacker, making the linebacking corps a team strength for Monroe City.
"We are going to be real strong on the defensive side of the ball," Pennewell said. "Definitely going to surprise some people."
The Panthers will have to replace All-Conference defensive backs Josiah Talton and Hays, but bring back several experienced players in the defensive backfield.
The Talton brothers and Hays were part of the return game last season and will need to be replaced with Monroe City having several worthy successors in DeGrave, Jones and Utterback.
"Cameron Jones is one of the fastest dudes I've ever met in my life," Pennewell said. "He's coming back this year. Landon Utterback is going to return. Tackling-wise, we have good backups there. So, I think we are going to be just fine."
Kirby thinks this year's return game have players who make big plays.
"Our front line in our kickoff return is athletic," Kirby said. "Our kids may not be the biggest, but we've got a lot of speed. We are going to try to be dynamic in those spots and try to make plays. Try to make special teams very special and just get the kids opportunities to be successful."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 19 -- Monroe City Jamboree
Aug. 26 -- Mark Twain
Sept. 2 -- at Montgomery County
Sept. 9 -- at Highland
Sept. 16 -- South Shelby
Sept. 23 -- at Centralia
Sept. 30 -- Palmyra
Oct. 7 -- at Brookfield
Oct. 14 -- Macon
Oct. 21 -- Clark County
