HANNIBAL -- It took a double overtime and a sudden death round of penalty kicks to decide a winner between Hannibal and Fulton at Veterans Soccer Complex on Thursday.
The Pirates finally came away with a 1-0 win after Jacob Hickman knocked in the game-winning goal on the sixth round of penalty kicks after Hannibal and Fulton were tied 4-4 in the initial round of penalty kicks.
"We missed our first (PK) and hit our next four," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "Fulton hit their first four and missed their last one that hit off the crossbar. After that, it went to sudden death PKs and Jacob Hickman stepped up for us. Their guy made a good shot and Parker (Terrill) made a nice save."
The win was Hannibal's fifth straight to push the Pirates to a 4-0 record within the North Central Missouri Conference.
Terrill recorded his sixth shutout of the season playing behind a strong defense.
Hill said the defense was a bright spot in a game that was frustrating for Hannibal.
"Our focus wasn't right and it showed up here tonight," Hill said. "We at least played defense well enough and Parker played a good game in goal."
Hill added that Hannibal played to fast offensively.
"I think one thing that happened is one of (Fulton's) key players wasn't in the game and our guys saw that at the beginning of the game he wasn't there," Hill said. "They were focusing too much on that. I think they thought it was going to be an easy win and Fulton is too good of a team to think it's going to be an easy win because they are missing one of their kids."
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 2-0 and now have a 5-1-1 record.
Hannibal (9-3) will play at Marshall (6-2) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Hill said he plans on going with a light practice on Friday with some players who are a little banged up.
"We will kind of work on all of the simple things we need to make sure we have figured out," Hill said. "Get ready to get on the bus for that long trip to Marshall and hopefully be in a good spot to win a conference game."