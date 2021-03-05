HANNIBAL -- Three Hannibal basketball players earned North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference selections.
Senior guard Sydney Hart made the Second Team for the Hannibal girls basketball team. Junior guard Courtland Watson and senior guard Tristen Terrill made the Second Team for the Hannibal boys basketball team.
Hart is a three-sport athlete who also played softball and track and field for Hannibal. She also plays on a traveling softball team during the summer.
Hannibal girls basketball head coach Evan Cerven said Hart is a hard-working kid who rarely takes a break.
"Not only is she a great athlete but (she's) also a great kid," Cerven said. "Syd balances sports and academics very well and also manages to be a great role model for her younger siblings. Whatever Syd is doing at that moment in time, sports or otherwise, she is giving it her all."
Hart averaged 10 points per game, shot 36.5% from the field and averaged 4.5 rebounds per game this season. She also compiled 20 assists and 33 steals.
Hart has grown as a player during her four years with Hannibal.
"Most of Syd's junior year, she came off the bench for us," Cerven said. "Giving us quality minutes on both ends of the floor. This year she was a starter for us but missed a few games due to injury. Despite those missed games, she put up great numbers for us."
Cerven said Hart made an impact for the Lady Pirates this past season as she had to deal with injuries and the team had a trying year.
"Despite those hardships, she always had a great attitude," Cerven said. "Our program will certainly miss her next year."
The NCMC girls basketball All-Conference Team had Mexico's Mya Miller, Moberly's Grace Billington, Marshall's Leah Weaver, Kirksville's Corinne Vorkink, Marshall's Skylar Walton, Kirksville's Kenslie Stufflebeam and Moberly's Kennedy Messer on the First Team.
Joining Hart on the NCMC All-Conference Second Team were Fulton's Sydney Hedgpath, Mexico's Riley Thurman, Mexico's Riley Blevins, Marshall's Emma Schulte and Kirksville's Jenna Jackson.
Hannibal finished with a 1-9 conference record and a 3-18 overall record, falling to Moberly in the Class 5 District 15 quarterfinal.
Terrill and Watson were part of the Hannibal boys basketball team that finished with a 2-8 conference record and a 10-13 overall record. The Pirates defeated Marshall in the Class 5 District 15 quarterfinal before falling to Mexico in the district semifinal.
Terrill made the NCMC All-Conference team for the second straight season.
Joining Terrill and Watson on the NCMC All-Conference Second Team were Fulton's Josh Reams, Mexico's Daeye Miller, Kirksville's Keaton Anderson, Marshall's Ben Haug and Mexico's Raef Yager.
Making the NCMC boys basketball All-Conference Second Team were Kirksville's Noah Copeland, Mexico's Isaiah Reams, Fulton's Courtland Simmons, Moberly's Jaisten Payne, Mexico's Drew Blevins, Kirksville's Isaac Danielson and Fulton's Walker Gohring.