HANNIBAL -- It's safe to say senior pitcher Alyssa Hart was excited to get back out in the circle after missing the last few weeks due to injury.
Hart struck out 11 batters, while allowing three hits, three walks and one earned run during senior night on Monday at Veterans Softball Complex.
"I was very excited," Hart said. "It was killing me sitting on the bench."
Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel knew Hart was ready to return to action.
"She was ready to come back off her injury strong and she proved that tonight," Kinsel said. "She has been begging us to (come back), but we had to wait until the doctor cleared her. She did amazing tonight in her first game back."
The Lady Pirates were unable to generate any offense and Moberly would come away with a 4-0 win.
Moberly pitcher Taylor Martin was just as strong in the circle, striking out 13 batters and only allowing a walk and three hits.
"We just got to seize the opportunities that we have," Hart said. "We've had some big hits. Just not at the right times."
Prior to the game, Hannibal honored its four seniors -- Hart, center fielder Alana Pfeifer, utility player Stormy Ranabargar and shortstop Chloe Simms.
"I've known them forever," Hart said. "It's kind of sad that it's all coming down now."
Simms went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's game.
"They mean so much to the team," Kinsel said. "They continually prove it day in and day out. They are ready to play and ready to practice and get better. They are not done with their senior year."
Moberly took the lead in the second inning when Madison Thompson grounded out to drive in Chloe Ferguson.
The Lady Spartans tacked on another run in the third inning when Abby Smothers scored on a passed ball.
Hannibal loaded the bases in the fourth inning after a single by Hart, hit by pitch from Kira Riley and a walk by Sydney Phillips.
Phillips walked with two outs and Martin struck out the next Hannibal batter to end the scoring threat.
"We definitely had the chance to score some runs and we didn't capitalize on that," Kinsel said. "That kind of hurt us a little bit. We just have to learn when you have those runs on base, we've got to get them in."
Moberly capitalized on a pair of Hannibal errors in the fifth inning to score two more runs.
Hannibal was able to get out of the fifth inning with no more damage and prevented the score from spiraling out of control.
Hannibal right fielder Navaeh Boling made a pair of difficult catches in the sixth inning.
"The last two games, the defense has been spot on and our hitting is finally starting to turn around a little bit," Kinsel said.
In the seventh inning, Hart made hard contact but Ferguson made a diving catch to rob her of a hit.
Hannibal (0-19) will host Mexico (15-9) in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
"We are going to come back and practice (on Tuesday)," Hart said. "Hopefully we have our bats ready fo Mexico. That way we can put some runs up and challenge the other team a little bit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.