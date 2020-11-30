WINFIELD, Mo. -- Hannibal senior guard Sydney Hart helped put the Pirates in position to earn its first victory of the season Monday night.
Hart scored a season-high 20 points in Hannibal's 48-36 win over Winfield in the first round of the Tip-Off Classic at Winfield High School. Hart went 6-for-7 from the free throw line and connected with a 3-pointer.
Capitalizing on foul shots made the difference for Hannibal, with the Pirates going 19-for-26 from the free throw line.
By comparison, Winfield rarely made it to the free throw line. The Warriors were 1-for-4 on foul shots.
The Pirates dominated the Warriors in the first half, limiting Winfield to only 10 points. Hart scored 13 of her 20 points during the first half.
Winfield was a different team in the second half, and outscored Hannibal by a 26-24 margin in the third and fourth quarters.
It would be a case of too little, too late for the Warriors, who were unable to overcome a 14-point halftime deficit.
Winfield freshman Renzlee Davidson led the Warriors with 10 points, with six points coming in the fourth quarter.
Hannibal senior guard Allie Hull and sophomore forward Gracie Martin tied for second on the team with seven points.
Hannibal (1-2) will play in the Tip-Off Classic semifinals against Elsberry (2-0) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Elsberry defeated Trinity 27-15 in the first round earlier on Monday.