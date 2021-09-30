HANNIBAL — Alyssa Hart had a big night at the plate for Hannibal on Thursday in a losing effort, with the Lady Pirates falling to Fulton 14-5 at Veterans Softball Complex.
Hart went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and an RBI for Hannibal in a game that she also started in the circle.
“She’s been struggling at the plate and I think she’s been allowing other parts of the game to effect that and tonight she was able to separate those two things,” said Hannibal head coach Andrew Pollard. “She’s separated pitching from hitting and it showed. She did what we needed her to do all season, making contact.”
Hart also pitched 6.2 innings in a losing effort for Hannibal, with one strikeout and 12 earned runs.
Pollard has been using Hart as a starting pitcher to give No. 1 starter Kylie McAfee a break and to get her ready for next season.
“She had a couple of scoreless innings and it almost seems like she gets better at (not giving up walks),” Pollard said. “A couple of borderline calls at the plate didn’t go our way, but that’s going to happen. Fulton is a team that we have to get those calls and when we didn’t, we had her throw it down the middle and we paid for it.”
Fulton struck first, scoring three runs in the second inning off of an RBI single from Samantha Hedgpath and a two-RBI single from Riley Baker.
The Lady Hornets then batted around in the third inning, scoring five runs to take a 8-0 lead. Key hits came from Jayna Hedgpath with a two-RBI single and Elaina Gray with a two-RBI double.
Hannibal was able to get on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when Emilee Wilson singled and was driven in by a Hart triple.
The Lady Pirates added two more runs in the fifth inning when Alana Pfiefer came through with a two-out double to drive in McKenna Hull and Chloe Simms.
“It’s been awesome to see,” Pollard said. “(Pfiefer) started in the two-hole at the beginning of the year and struggled a little bit. We moved her down and she started hitting again. We moved her back up and she has kind of ran with it.”
Although Hannibal narrowed Fulton’s lead to five runs in the fifth inning, the Lady Hornets closed the door with two runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh.
Pfiefer singled in the seventh inning, but unfortunately for Hannibal, the senior center fielder was thrown out trying to stretch her hit to a double to end the game before Simms scored.
One bright spot for Hannibal was their defensive play, making only two errors and several sharp plays on the field. McAfee caught a screaming line drive in the second inning and Kameil Crane made a diving catch in right field.
“(Simms) had a lot of putouts and a lot of assists,” Pollard said. “Being in that shortstop position, that’s what she needs to do. Kylie played great at third and it’s the first time in a few years of getting a lot of touches there.”
Hannibal (4-16) will play in the Centralia Invitational on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m.
“We wanted to give (Hart) as much reps as we can while also giving Kylie a break,” Pollard said. “We’ve got at least a three-team tournament this weekend, so we wanted to give her as much rest as we can.”