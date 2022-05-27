JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal had a pair of athletes make it to the podium in the first day of action in the Class 4 state track and field championships on Friday.
Junior Nora Hark placed second in girls javelin with a top mark of 40.44 meters, besting her 2021 state performance where she finished fourth.
Hark also placed 16th in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.59.
Senior Kaiser Greenwell placed third in boys pole vault with a top mark of 4.17 meters, which is the spot he placed at last year in state.
Greenwell finished in 12th place in boys triple jump with a top mark of 12.78, finishing right behind junior teammate Haden Robertson, who placed 11th with a top mark of 12.80.
Greenwell will close out his high school career on Saturday, competing in the boys long jump at 3:30 p.m. Robertson will also compete in long jump.
Junior Cameron Nichols qualified for the final round of the boys 400-meter dash after placing fifth in Friday's preliminary round with a time of 50.62. He will race in the final round on Saturday at 1:40 p.m.
Sophomore Aneyas Williams placed 11th in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.97, falling short of qualifying for the final round.
Sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey ran in two girls races on Friday, falling short of qualifying for the final round in both of them.
Dorsey placed 15th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:46.24, while placing 15th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.64.
Freshman Taegan Novel tied for ninth in girls high jump with a top mark of 1.48.
Both Hannibal boys relay races consisted of Markahl Humphrey, Robertson, Sheldon Bergheger and Williams.
Hannibal narrowly missed qualifying for the final round in the boys 4x200-meter relay, placing ninth with a time of 1:30.77.
The Pirates fared better in the boys 4x100-meter relay, placing sixth with a time of 43.06 to qualify for the final round on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.
Freshman Emily Groth will kick off action for Hannibal on Saturday, competing in the girls pole vault at 9 a.m.
Sophomore Olivia Mears will compete in the girls discus on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
