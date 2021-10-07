LOUISIANA, Mo. — Mark Twain defeated Louisiana 9-2 in Thursday’s road softball game behind a great performance from freshman pitcher Bronwyn Harding.
Harding pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and one earned run to earn the win. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Taylor Martin went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Mark Twain. Autumn Armour went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kenleigh Epperson went 2-for-3.
Mark Twain (8-15) will play Highland (8-14) in the first round of the Class 2 District 5 Tournament at Palmyra on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
