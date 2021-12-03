COLUMBIA, Mo. — The dream of the first state championship in school history will have to wait another year for Hannibal.
The run of success ended for Hannibal at Faurot Field in the Class 4 Show-Me Bowl on Friday, with the Pirates falling to Smithville 31-0.
“(We made) some mistakes here and there and Smithville did a great job of capitalizing on those and that’s what happens when you get to this stage of the game,” said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “Hat’s off to Smithville. They played dang near a perfect game when they had to. I thought our kids came out and showed a lot of heart and played until the final whistle. Gave all the effort that they had.”
The high-flying Hannibal offense that had averaged almost 50 points per game coming into the state title game just could not getting going against the Warriors defense. Smithville limited the Pirates to just 177 total offensive yards and just 11 first downs in the Warriors shutout win.
Gschwender said that the Warriors defense is very well coached and very disciplined.
“They did a good job of just speed off the ball,” Gschwender said. “They took away a lot of our outside stuff. Anytime we started getting momentum going, they made a big play defensively to take that momentum back.”
Hannibal won the coin toss and received the opening kickoff. The Pirates first drive lasted nine plays and 25 yards until Courtland Watson threw an interception to safety Ryan Weers.
Smithville was able to capitalize on the Hannibal turnover, with Warriors quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth throwing a 54-yard touchdown pass to Rhett Foster to take an early 7-0 lead.
The Warriors went a lengthy 13-play, 69-yard drive in its next possession that culminated in a six-yard touchdown pass from Hedgecorth to Keltin Nitsche, that gave Smithville a 14-0 lead after an extra point kick.
Smithville would again go a long drive in its next possession, pushing the ball into the red zone. However, the Pirates were able to stop the Warriors a half-yard short on a fourth down attempt to get a turnover on downs.
Hannibal had a three-and-out to give the ball back to Smithville with 1:25 remaining in the first half. After five plays, Hedgecorth was intercepted by Hannibal cornerback Markahl Humphrey to end the threat.
The Pirates were able to get into the red zone for the first time with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter. Unfortunately, Nitsche intercepted a pass intended for Williams in the end zone to stop Hannibal.
“In big games like this, it can come down to just a handful of plays and those things can cause momentum swings,” Gschwender said. “That very well could had been a big momentum swing, but so could a lot of other plays that happened.”
Smithville made it 21-0 midway through the third quarter when Cody Simoncic rushed for a six-yard touchdown.
Hannibal went on an 11-play, 54-yard drive into the red zone in their next possession, but were once again stopped by an interception by Smithville, this time by Simoncic.
“(Our defensive coaches) put together a game plan and these guys executed it to a T,” said Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson. “You have to tip your cap to them. They do a great job and these guys were ready.”
The Warriors would score 10 more points in the fourth quarter, a 24-yard field goal by Noah Schuetz and a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Preston Rash.
Watson went 6-for-15 passing for 48 yards and three interceptions. He was Hannibal’s leading rusher with 78 yards and 16 carries.
A.J. Thomas carried 10 times for 38 yards. Williams carried seven times for 12 yards and caught four passes for 16 yards.
Ambroson credit the players and defensive coaches for coming up with a plan to slow down Williams, who had scored 47 touchdowns this season.
“They communicated a lot to make sure that they knew where (Williams) was at all times,” Ambroson said. “At the same time, we have a pretty good defense, too. We are really good up front, our linebackers run (well) and we have great secondary players. We knew if we could slow them down, our offense could do some great things.”
Hedgecorth went 13-for-21 passing for 173 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 37 yards.
Caleb Donnell was Smithville’s leading rusher with nine carries for 73 yards. Nitsche was the Warriors leading receiver with eight catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Williams was Hannibal’s leading tackler with 12. Ashton Watts had nine tackles, while Brady Zimmerman and Tyler Hardy each had seven tackles.
Hannibal finishes the season with a 13-1 record, the most wins in school history.
“Hannibal is full of hard-working kids,” Gschwender said. “These guys decided what they wanted to do since that last loss last season. They did every single thing that they set out to do except for win this last game. That shows something ... couldn’t be more proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.