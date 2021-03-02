MEXICO, Mo. — Shots were just not falling for Hannibal in Tuesday’s Class 5 District 15 semifinal against Mexico at Gary Filbert Court.
The lack of offense doomed Hannibal’s chances as Mexico came away with a 69-43 win.
“It wasn’t a lack of execution on our part,” said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. “I thought it was one of those times where we didn’t shoot good. In our last 10 games, we have been knocking down all of those shots.”
Tuesday’s season-ending loss marked the third time this season Hannibal fell to Mexico.
Mexico got off to a fast start behind three early buckets from junior forward Daeye Miller. By the end of the first quarter, Mexico took a 15-7 lead.
“I really thought missing a few of those shots early hurt our offensive confidence where we weren’t as aggressive as normal or looking to shoot as normal,” Hull said. “The effort was there, I thought we did a good job.”
The Bulldogs carried over its success to the second quarter, holding Hannibal scoreless for the first three minutes of the quarter. Mexico would take a 32-16 lead to halftime.
Hull said Hannibal was unable to match Mexico’s team speed.
“Defensively, I thought we executed,” Hull said. “It was just that when we were missing shots, they were getting on a run. They’ve got team speed from every player. We make one mistake and it’s a light-up.”
Although Hannibal was down by double-digits going into halftime, the Pirates scored two quick baskets to close out the first half. Pirates junior forward Caden Selle scored a bucket with under 10 seconds remaining. Then, Pirates junior guard Aaris Stolte came up with a steal and a basket right as time expired.
“Aaris is a good, heady player,” Hull said. “He is smart and took advantage of a situation where a kid had his back turned. He snuck in there and made a nice play.”
Hannibal’s shooting improved in the second half, with the Pirates scoring 27 of their 43 points in the final two quarters.
Pirates junior guard Courtland Watson drained three second-half three-pointers and ended up tying senior guard Tristen Terrill and sophomore forward Haden Robertson in scoring with 10 points.
Robertson scored eight of his 10 points in the second half as he made his presence known in the paint with a team-high four rebounds.
Hull said he told his team at halftime they needed to shoot better in the second half.
“We missed a ton of shots we normally don’t,” Hull said. “We got to keep shooting and keep being aggressive.”
Unfortunately for Hannibal, Mexico also shot better in the second half. The Bulldogs scored 37 of their 69 points in the second half.
Miller scored a team-high 16 points and also led the Bulldogs with six rebounds.
“He’s a fantastic offensive rebounder,” Hull said. “He’s good around the bucket. He knows his role and knows he’s not a three-point shooter. He stays around the bucket and does a lot of screen and rolls.”
Bulldogs junior guard Isaiah Reams hit three three-pointers on his way to 13 points.
“Reams is just a great all-around player,” Hull said. “If he’s not the best player in the conference, he’s the second-best player behind (Noah) Copeland at Kirksville. He’s left-handed, he’s smooth and rarely do you see him make a mistake. He’s always under control.”
Mexico (20-3) moves on to the Class 5 District 15 tournament championship game, where the Bulldogs will face Kirksville (16-6) at home on Friday at 6 p.m.
Hannibal finishes the season with a 10-13 record after the Pirates second-round loss to Mexico in the Class 5 District 15 tournament.
Hull said Hannibal had to overcome a slow start and some players quitting the team this season.
“I thought we ended on a good note,” Hull said. “I would say the last eight or nine games ... we were playing really good basketball down the stretch just like hope. Unfortunately, we hit an offensive skid tonight.”