Hannibal's Quinn Thomas putts his way to state title

JOPLIN, Mo. — Standing over a 3-foot putt on the final hole of the Class 4 boys state golf tournament, Quinn Thomas knew it was imperative he make it.
“If you miss it, it’s embarrassing,” the Hannibal freshman said. “If you miss it, you could also lose.”
Little did he know making it would make him a champion.
Thomas firmly rolled in the final putt, shooting a 2-over 74 at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club to edge the field by one stroke and become the first Hannibal golfer to win an individual state championship with his 2-over 146 total. Warrensburg’s Brooks Baldwin and Springfield Glendale’s Max Bowman each finished at 3-over 137.
Thomas didn’t know he’d won the title until he walked off the 18th green and the Hannibal coaches ran up to him and called him “champion.” Hearing it after the medal ceremony was complete still had him shaking his head a little.
“Different I guess,” Thomas said when asked how it sounded to be called champion. “But it’s nice knowing I am the champion.”
Thomas knew he was in a dogfight for the title when Pirates coach Josh Borgmeyer told him on No. 16 there was a tie at the top of the leaderboard.
Bowman, who held a one-stroke lead after the first round and was playing in Thomas’ group, bogeyed the par-5 15th to fall a shot off the pace. Baldwin, who was in the group ahead of Thomas, bogeyed the par-4 17th to slide back as well.
Thomas didn’t know that at the time.
“Honestly, I’m still processing this,” Thomas said. “I felt like I was tied for so long. … For a moment there, I was confused and shocked and just like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”
According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, there is no place in the record book denoting freshman state golf champions, but the feat is considered quite rare.
It may not have happened this time if not for Thomas maintaining his composure following a rocky start.
He double-bogeyed two of his first four holes, hitting his drive out of bounds on the par-4 first and losing his ball on the par-4 fourth. The first one didn’t faze him. The second one angered him.
“Missing the first drive on the first hole is never a good start,” Thomas said. “I just had to keep my head up. … On No. 4, that one made me mad. I kind of thought I hit it in the middle of the fairway, so I was kind of mad. I guess it went in the water. My coach later said he found the ball.”
Thomas responded with a birdie on the par-3 fifth and added birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-4 ninth holes, offsetting a bogey on No. 8 as he made the turn in 2-over 38.
“The birdie on No. 5 kind of got my head going like, ‘I’m still in this,’” Thomas said. “I was only four back with 13 holes to go and I told myself, ‘Let’s make them up now.’”
After a bogey on No. 12, Thomas came back with a birdie on No. 13 and rolled in five consecutive pars to finish his round, including the final one that made him a state champion.
“It’s kind of unexplainable,” Thomas said. “You have people coming up and saying congratulations you’ve never seen in your life. That’s special.”
Hannibal's Jonathan Parker finished tied for 55th after shooting a 92.