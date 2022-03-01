HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Youth Wrestling Club will send 15 wrestlers to compete in the regional tournament after a successful district performance.
In the 8U division, Hunter Tischer was the 45-pound district champion. Kyrien Dietle finished third in the 65-pound division and Anna Smothermon placed second in the 70-pound division, advancing to the regionals.
Hunter Gauch won the 95-pound division and Bryce Fessenden won the 130-pound division in the 10U group to advance to the regionals.
Also advancing to the regionals in the 10U group were Trenton Waters in the 70-pound division and Brayden Closser in the 85-pound division, finishing fourth and third respectively.
In the 12U group, Maribele Geist placed second in the 65-pound division and Amanda Geist in the 105-pound division to advance to regionals.
The 14U group had two champions, Austin Brown in the 90-pound division and Korbin Howe in the 100-pound division.
Also advancing to regionals in the 14U division were Chase Youngwirth in the 105-pound division (second), Drake Brinkley in the 110-pound division (second), Dalton Waters in the 115-pound division (fifth) and Brayden Fessenden in the 130-pound division (sixth).
Wrestlers will need to finish in the top-four in the regional tournament to advance to the state tournament in Cape Girardeau on March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.