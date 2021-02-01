Hannibal wrestling wraps up regular season

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys wrestling team finished up the regular season with a split at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Friday.
Hannibal ends the regular season with a 15-11 record and as the conference champions with a 5-0 record.
The Pirates lost to Fort Zumwalt North 45-24 in the first match and defeated Francis Howell North 31-30 in the second match.
Hannibal earned four wins against Fort Zumwalt North. Reign Creech (106 pounds), Tristen Essig (113 pounds) and Chad Culp (120 pounds) won by forfeit. Gavin Morawitz (160 pounds) defeated Connor O'Neal by fall.
Hannibal earned six wins against Francis Howell North. Creech, Essig and Brady Zimmerman (220 pounds) won by forfeit.
Culp defeated Francis Howell North wrestler Mason Apple by a 10-2 decision, and Hannibal 195-pound wrestler Ryan Ross defeated Jaiden Frey by a 2-1 decision. Morawitz defeated Isaac Gonzalez by fall.
Morawitz earned two wins by fall in Friday's triangular meet. Creech, Essig and Culp also picked up two wins on Friday.
Hannibal will compete in the district tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Fort Zumwalt South High School. Tournament time begins at 10 a.m.