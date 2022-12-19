ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with the championship at the Fort Zumwalt East boys wrestling tournament on Saturday.
ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with the championship at the Fort Zumwalt East boys wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Pirates freshman Austin Brown finished 5-0 to win first place in his weight division.
Hannibal juniors Cody Culp, Reign Creech and Peyton Elliot both finished 4-0 to take win their weight divisions.
Pirates freshman Peyton Pritchett went 3-1 to take second place in his weight class.
Hannibal freshman Korbin Howe took third place after going 2-1.
Hannibal juniors Chad Culp and Koen Ramage placed third after going 3-1 in their weight divisions.
Pirates junior Noah Young took fifth place after finishing 3-1, earning his first career win and pin.
Hannibal sophomore Lucas Hudson placed sixth after going 3-2.
Rounding out Hannibal's varsity slate was senior Matt Sydnor going 1-4 and junior Ryan Ross going 1-2.
Hannibal will enter winter break and return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 4, competing in the Moberly quad with Kirksville and Marshall.
