FARMINGTON, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys wrestling team placed fourth in the Ed Felker Farmington Invitational on Saturday.
Pirates juniors Cody Culp and Tristen Essig came away with first-place finishes.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
FARMINGTON, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys wrestling team placed fourth in the Ed Felker Farmington Invitational on Saturday.
Pirates juniors Cody Culp and Tristen Essig came away with first-place finishes.
Austin Brown, Reign Creech, Peyton Elliot and Ryan Ross each placed second for Hannibal.
Other finishers for Hannibal included Drake Brinkley placing fourth, Lucas Hudson placing fifth, Korbin Howe placing fifth and Chase Youngwirth placing sixth.
The Hannibal girls wrestling team competed in the Liberty Wentzville Invitational on Saturday.
Pirates sophomore Sidney Zimmerman finished 2-2 to take fourth place.
Hannibal sophomore Malika Sturm won her first career match and finished 1-2. Erika Williams and Riah Wigfall both also finished 1-2.
The Hannibal junior varsity boys wrestling team also competed in the Liberty Wentzville meet on Saturday, with Peyton Pritchett and Dallis Zimmer coming away with first place finishes.
The Hannibal middle school wrestling team competed in their final tournament of the season on Saturday at Troy, finishing 23-11 as a team.
Placing first for the Hannibal middle school team included Gabe Dryden, Gabe Scott, Elliot Haner, Hayden Kite, Gavin Dudley and Jaxon Essig.
Hannibal was back in action on Monday, falling to Centralia 57-24 in a dual varsity meet.
Brown, Creech and Essig all earned pins over Centralia wrestlers on Monday.
Culp was narrowly defeated by Centralia's Rex Bryson by a 10-9 decision in the 138-pound weight class.
Korbin Howe won his match against Centralia by forfeit.
Hannibal will compete in the Fort Zumwalt East boys varsity tournament in its next meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.