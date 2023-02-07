Essig 1.9.jpg

File photo of Hannibal’s Tristen Essig wrestling Palmyra’s Tyler Spicknall during their 126-pound match in the Hannibal Pirates and Palmyra Panthers dual on Monday, Jan. 9 in Palmyra. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

IMPERIAL, Mo. -- The Hannibal wrestling team finished fourth overall in the Cody Greene Memorial Invitational at Seckman High School on Saturday.

Freshman Austin Brown (106) was the lone tournament champion after going 3-0 in his matches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.