IMPERIAL, Mo. -- The Hannibal wrestling team finished fourth overall in the Cody Greene Memorial Invitational at Seckman High School on Saturday.
Freshman Austin Brown (106) was the lone tournament champion after going 3-0 in his matches.
Junior Tristen Essig (126) placed second after going 2-1, while breaking the school record for falls in a season with 33.
Sophomore Lucas Hudson (175) went 3-1 to take home second place.
Freshman Drake Brinkley (120) and junior Reign Creech (113) both went 2-1 to take home second place.
Junior Koen Ramage (150) went 3-1 to take home third place.
Juniors Ryan Ross (285) and Noah Young (190) both went 3-2 to finish in fifth place.
Senior Matt Sydnor (215) went 2-2 to place sixth.
Junior Peyton Elliott went 1-2 in Saturday's tournament.
Up next for Hannibal is the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at Fort Zumwalt South High School on Friday, Feb. 17.
