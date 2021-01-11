Hannibal wrestling takes down Palmyra in dual between high-powered programs

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Hannibal boys wrestling team overwhelmed Palmyra with strength in numbers on Monday evening.
The Pirates defeated the Panthers 60-24 in a dual, with 24 points coming off of open forfeits from Palmyra. Pirates coach Jacob Borgmeyer figured if he could fill out his lineup he could give his team a good chance for a victory, so he challenged some of his wrestlers to either move up or down in weight to fill out the lineup.
“This is the first time we’ve really put 14 wrestlers on the mat and really filled the whole lineup,” Borgmeyer said. “We were able to move some guys around to do that. This is a very individual sport that leads up to a team result. I think it goes to show how willing our team is to say, ‘Yeah, I can do that. I can make the weight today.’”
Brady Zimmerman moved up from his spot at 220-pounds to the heavyweight matchup and picked up a victory over Palmyra’s Xzavier Battaglio with a pin in the first period. Trevor Wilson, a Class 3 state runner-up at 170 last season, bumped up to 195 to take on Nolyn Richards and came away with a pin victory in 1 minute, 28 seconds.
“Brady Zimmerman stepped up and said, ‘Yeah, I can wrestled heavyweight,’” Borgmeyer said. “We filled the lineup and he went out and got a big win. For us to do that is outstanding and it’s very promising.”
It wasn’t just wrestlers who moved up or down that impressed, however. Nathan Messina at 145 picked up a victory over Grayson Stevens with a first-period pin, the third victory for Messina since the Pirates returned from winter break. Before the break, Messina was 1-3 with his lone victory coming from a forfeit.
“Nathan Messina really came out and put it to him,” Borgmeyer said. “That’s something Nate has to get back to, he has to get back to having fun. This sport can be very mental and very emotional, and we just need to get him back to having fun. I think tonight was a step in the right direction, as long as he is healthy afterwards we can continue to push him.”
The Panthers might not have come away with a victory on their Senior Night, but they did get some important pieces back. Senior Ross Arch made his debut in front of his home crowd after a surgery following Palmyra’s run to the Class 2 state football semifinals sidelined him through November and December.
“I got to perform my first time as a senior in front of my home crowd,” Arch said. “They support me all so well, it’s a great place to do it and I would rather have it here than anywhere else.”
Arch didn’t get much time to enjoy the moment. After a quick takedown and near-fall of Hannibal’s Danny Jeffries in their matchup at 152, Arch flipped Jeffries again and this time got his shoulders down for a pin victory in 37 seconds.
“I’ve been out for so long from it, so it was good to be back out there,” said Arch, who committed to Northern Illinois University to continue his wrestling career in the fall. “There’s really not a better feeling. I’ve trained so hard for it all summer and all fall and I finally got my chance to do it again.”
While the return to the mat was therapeutic for Arch, it also showed him areas he needs to improve.
“I’m still a little rusty,” Arch said. “I’m coming off an injury but still injured at the same time, but I’m just taking it a day at a time and trying to improve little things. I’m still rusty and I can definitely improve, but the peak is at the end of the season and that’s where I want to peak.”
Sophomore Collin Arch, last year’s undefeated Class 2 champion at 126, also returned to the mat for the first time this season with a victory, picking up a first-period pin over Koen Ramage at 138. Collin Arch was also thrilled to finally get his season started.
“It’s great. This is probably the best team we’ve had yet in our five or six seasons,” he said. “It’s great to be out there with them.”
Also earning victories for Palmyra were Brayden Stevens at 132 by medical forfeit and Luke Triplett at 220 by first period pin.
While the Arch brothers and the rest of the Panthers ramp up into midseason form, the Pirates now set their sights on a North Central Missouri Conference title. After going 4-0 in NCMC duals last week, if Hannibal defeats Mexico in a dual tournament at Mexico on Wednesday it will pull off a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in some time.
“As far as I know, we haven’t won conference in close to 15 years,” Borgmeyer said. “For us to be able to at least compete for one and continue wrestling at a high level, I am very excited for these guys.”