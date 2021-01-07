MOBERLY, Mo. — The Hannibal wrestling team won all three matches at the Moberly meet on Wednesday night.
Hannibal defeated Marshall 49-30 in the first match, defeated Kirksville 39-36 in the second match and Moberly 38-36 in the third match.
“Our wrestlers came together tonight and fought for each other,” said Hannibal wrestling coach Jacob Borgmeyer. “This is a result of hard work, believing in themselves and fighting for each other.”
Undefeated wrestlers for Hannibal included Reign Creech (106 pounds), Tristen Essig (113 pounds), Chad Culp (120 pounds), Peyton Elliot (132 pounds), Gavin Morawitz (160 pounds) and Trevor Wilson (170 pounds).
In the final match against Moberly, Hannibal was down 36-27 before Creech and Essig’s matches. Creech pinned his opponent with seconds left on the clock for the win, while Essig won in a technical fall.
Hannibal (8-7) wrestles at the Fulton triangular with Osage on Thursday night.