Hannibal wrestling places second at Ft. Zumwalt South tournament

Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.