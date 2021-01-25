Hannibal wrestling places second at Ft. Zumwalt South tournament

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys wrestling team finished second overall in the Ft. Zumwalt South Tournament on Saturday.
Hannibal wrestlers Chad Culp (120 pounds), Kameron Foust (182 pounds) and Brady Zimmerman (220 pounds) finished first overall in their weight divisions. Foust had five wins by fall, and Culp and Zimmerman each had four wins by fall.
Pirate wrestlers Tristen Essig (113 pounds) and Gavin Morawitz (160 pounds) were second-place finishers.
Hannibal had four third-place finishers, which included Reign Creech (106 pounds), Koen Ramage (138 pounds), Ashton Braden (170 pounds) and Ryan Ross (195 pounds)
Hannibal 195-pound wrestler Jack Myers placed fourth overall in his weight division.
Tuesday's wrestling quad at Westminster Christian Academy has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Hannibal competes next on Thurdsay at the Ft. Zumwalt North quad meet, which also includes Francis Howell North.