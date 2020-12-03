JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal wrestling team opened the season with two wins over Warrenton and Helias in Wednesday's tri-meet at Helias Catholic High School.
The Pirates defeated Warrenton 50-10 in the first match and defeated Helias 42-34 in the second match.
Hannibal 152-pound wrestler Gavin Morawitz earned his 100th career win after defeating Warrenton's Anthony Lombardo and Helias' Wyatt Forck Wednesday night.
In the match against Warrenton, Reign Creech (106 pounds), Tristen Essig (113 pounds), Cody Culp (120 pounds), Chad Culp (126 pounds) and Ryan Ross (220 pounds) all won by forfeits. The 138-pound, 160-pound and 170-pound weight classes were double forfeits.
Hannibal's Peyton Elliot defeated Warrenton's Anthony Edison in the 132-pound weight class, Hannibal's Trevor Wilson defeated Warrenton's Andrew Jones in the 182-pound weight class and Hannibal's Brady ZImmerman defeated Warrenton's Josh Napier in the 285-pound weight class.
Warrenton won two matches in the contest. Warriors 145-pound wrestler defeated Hannibal's Koen Ramage and Warriors 195-pound wrestler defeated Hannibal's Ashton Braden.
There was one double forfeit and six wins by forfeit in the Pirates match against Helias. For Hannibal; Wilson, Braden, Ross and Zimmerman won by forfeit. For Helias, Cody Suthoff (145 pounds) and Alex Tesreau (160 pounds) won by forfeit.
Hannibal won three matches by fall against Helias. Essig defeated Crusaders wrestler Justin Wieberg in the 113-pound weight class, Cody Culp defeated Crusaders wrestler Carter Prenger and Morawitz won.
Helias won three matches by fall and one match by decision. Gage Lock defeated Creech in the 106-pound weight class, Jack Lage defeated Chad Culp in the 126-pound weight class, Jacob Schrimpf defeated Elliot in the 132-pound weight class and Carson Hayes defeated Ramage in the 138-pound weight class.
Up next for Hannibal (2-0) is the season-opening meet against Parkway West on Friday, Dec. 11 at Korf Gymnasium.