MEXICO, Mo. — The Hannibal boys wrestling team had a big night at the Mexico triangular meet on Wednesday evening, winning both matches.
Wednesday night was the final North Central Missouri Conference meet of the season, with Hannibal finishing as conference champions after going 5-0 in conference matches.
In the first match, Hannibal defeated Macon 63-12, winning all but two matches.
Hannibal wrestlers Reign Creech (106 pounds), Chad Culp (120 pounds), Gavin Morawitz (160 pounds), Trevor Wilson (160 pounds), Kameron Foust (182 pounds) and Brady Zimmerman (220 pounds) won by fall in the Macon match.
Culp, Morawitz, Wilson and Foust all won their first match by fall in under a minute.
Pirate wrestlers Tristen Essig (113 pounds), Thunder Lain (126 pounds), Koen Ramage (138 pounds) and Nathan Messina (145 pounds) all won by forfeits.
Hannibal 195-pound wrestler Ryan Ross won by a 9-4 decision over Macon’s Dalton Cashatt. It was the sole match decided by decision.
Hannibal 152-pound wrestler Danny Jeffries (152 pounds) lost to Macon’s Bodie Legan by fall. Macon 285-pound wrestler Matt Osman won by forfeit, and the 132-pound match was a double forfeit.
Hannibal defeated Mexico 45-24 in the second match to close out the night.
Pirate wrestlers Wilson and Ross won their matches by fall. Culp won his match by a tiebreaker decision.
Hannibal wrestlers Creech, Essig, Lain, Morawitz and Foust won their matches by forfeit.
Mexico won two matches by fall, with 138-pound wrestler Keith Ransom defeating Ramage and 152-pound wrestler Terrell Williams defeating Jeffries.
The Bulldogs won two matches by decision, with 145-pound wrestler Dylan Mosley defeating Messina 7-4 and 220-pound wrestler Deacon Haag defeating Zimmerman 7-6. Mexico wrestler Emille Scanavino won the 285-pound match by forfeit.
Like the previous match with Macon, the 132-pound match betweem Hannibal and Mexico was a double forfeit.
Creech, Essig, Culp, Lain, Morawitz, Ross, Wilson and Foust won both of their matches in Wednesday’s conference trinagular match against Macon and Mexico.
Hannibal (12-7) will return to the mat on Saturday in a tournament at Battle High School.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Pirates will host Hillsboro at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal’s next home match. Start time is 6 p.m.