FULTON, Mo. -- Hannibal competed in its second straight match on Thursday, falling to Fulton 40-33.
Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech fell to Fulton's Cole Blattner in a 6-2 decision in the 106 match.
Pirates freshman David Munger fell to Fulton's Cameron Cummins in a 12-0 decision in the 113 match.
Hannibal sophomore Tristen Essig defeated Fulton's Kai Foster in a 9-2 decision in the 120 match.
Pirates sophomore Cody Culp defeated Fulton's Gunnar Holt by fall in the 126 match.
Fulton's Kaden Barnes won by forfeit in the 132 match.
Hannibal sophomore Peyton Elliot won by forfeit in the 138 match.
Pirates sophomore Koen Ramage fell to Fulton's Owen Uhls by fall in the 145 match.
Hannibal senior Nathan Messina defeated Fulton's Jacob Barnes by fall in the 152 match.
Pirates freshman Austin Closser fell to Fulton's Elijah Brocksmith by fall in the 160 match.
Hannibal senior Trevor Wilson defeated Fulton's Colin Humphreys by fall in the 170 match.
Pirates senior Ashton Braden defeated Fulton's Aaran Corey by fall in the 182 match.
Fulton's Keaton Walker won by forfeit in the 195 match.
Hannibal senior Brady Zimmerman fell to Fulton's JaDontae Ray by a 5-3 decision in the 220 match.
Pirates sophomore Ryan Ross fell to Fulton's Josh Dunmire by fall in the 285 match.
In an extra 113 match, Fulton's Makoa Castillo defeated Hannibal's Blake Garrett by fall.
Hannibal will host Palmyra in a dual on Monday at 6 p.m. at Korf Gymnasium.
