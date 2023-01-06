Hannibal wrestling has had a busy, yet successful week of action.
The Hannibal boys team finished 3-0 in the North Central Missouri Conference meet in Moberly on Wednesday.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hannibal wrestling has had a busy, yet successful week of action.
The Hannibal boys team finished 3-0 in the North Central Missouri Conference meet in Moberly on Wednesday.
The Hannibal girls team defeated Moberly at the conference meet on Wednesday, and fell to Kirksville and Marshall.
In the boys conference meet against Kirksville, Hannibal came away with a 46-27 win.
Earning wins for the Pirates against Kirksville were Austin Brown (106), Korbin Howe (120), Tristen Essig (126), Cody Culp (138), Koen Ramage (150), Lucas Hudson (175), Noah Young (190), Matt Sydnor (215) and Ryan Ross (285).
The Hannibal girls team had Erica Williams (100) and Riah Wigfall (120) earn wins over Kirksville wrestlers.
Hannibal defeated Moberly 41-33 during the boys conference meet.
Earning wins for Hannibal against Moberly were Chase Youngwirth (113), Howe, Essig, Culp, Ramage, Hudson, Ross and Brown.
The Hannibal girls team defeated Moberly, with Williams, Wigfall and Malika Sturm (130) earning wins.
The Pirates defeated Marshall 72-12 during the boys conference meet.
Earning wins for Hannibal against Marshall were Howe, Essig, Drake Brinkley (132), Culp, Peyton Elliot (144), Ramage, Austin Closser (165), Hudson, Sydnor, Ross, Brown and Youngwirth.
Earning wins for the Hannibal girls team against Marshall were Sturm and Sidney Zimmerman (170).
On Thursday, the Hannibal boys team defeated Fulton 57-12. The girls team put up a good performance, but fell short.
Earning wins for the Pirates against Fulton were Reign Creech (113), Howe, Essig, Chad Culp II (132), Cody Culp, Elliot, Ramage, Hudson, Sydnor, Ross, Brinkley and Dallis Zimmer (215). Williams and Sturm earned wins for the girls team.
Hannibal girls and boys wrestling teams will compete in the Capital City Tournament this weekend.
On Monday, both Hannibal teams will compete in a dual against Palmyra at 6 p.m. at Palmyra High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.