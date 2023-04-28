Brown Essig.jpg

Hannibal wrestlers Austin Brown and Tristen Essig pose with their first-place medals after competing in the USA Wrestling Freestyle and Greco Championships in Sedalia, Mo.

 Contributed Photo

SEDALIA, Mo. - Hannibal High School wrestlers Tristen Essig and Austin Brown won state titles last weekend in Sedalia at the USA Wrestling Freestyle and Greco Championships.

Essig competed in the juniors 138-pound division in Freestyle and won has finals match 11-7 against Lee Summit's Lucas Berry to become a champion.

