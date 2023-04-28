SEDALIA, Mo. - Hannibal High School wrestlers Tristen Essig and Austin Brown won state titles last weekend in Sedalia at the USA Wrestling Freestyle and Greco Championships.
Essig competed in the juniors 138-pound division in Freestyle and won has finals match 11-7 against Lee Summit's Lucas Berry to become a champion.
Essig also competed in juniors 138-pound division in Greco competition and won his finals match 4-2 against Osage Beach’s Finnegan Mcnitt to become double champ during the weekend.
Austin Brown competed at 106 pounds in the 16 U Freestyle division, losing his final match 11-11 by criteria against St. Louis’ Camron Dufeild to become runner-up.
Brown also competed at 106 pounds in the 16 U Greco division where he won his finals match by fall against Kearney’s Jordan Bell.
Both boys earn the right to represent Missouri at the USA Duals. Essig will compete at Junior Duals in Tulsa, Okla. Brown will wrestle in the Cadet Duals in Chicago, Ill.
Both boys also qualified to wrestle in Fargo Freestyle in Greco Championships in Fargo, N.D.
On top of that, both wrestlers competed in the Class 3 MSHSAA state wrestling tournament this February. Brown and Essig both finished third in their weight classes at the state meet.
