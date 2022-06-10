MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys basketball team competed in its first shootout of the summer this week, playing in the Monroe City Summer Shootout.
Hannibal played Camp Point Central, South Shelby and Elsberry on Tuesday; and then played Griggsville-Perry, Pacific and Illini West on Wednesday.
"It's good competition, but also everyone is out of (basketball) shape and we don't have many people," said incoming Hannibal senior DaeShon Glasgow. "So, it's going to be hard."
Hannibal was limited to just six players in Tuesday's action, which limited substitutions and gave the players who were there plenty of minutes.
Glasgow said it was a good experience to play in the Monroe City Summer Shootout.
"We can better ourselves by playing against (strong programs) and seeing how we can progress," Glasgow said.
The Pirates mainly were focused on defense and adapting to the loss of three seniors -- Brendan Hess, Aaris Stolte and Courtland Watson.
Glasgow is among five incoming seniors on next year's team, which also includes Haden Robertson, Parker Terrill, Luke Koester and Drew Porter.
"I feel like I should and will be able (to be a leader next season)," Glasgow said. "Because we are going to need a lot of people to step up."
The Pirates are coming off a season where they finished second in the Class 5 District 4 tournament, and had an overall record of 11-16.
Hannibal still has over five months until the regular season starts with a road game against Bowling Green on Nov. 22.
Glasgow said his biggest takeaway was the team needs some more work on improving its defensive play, but saw some strong points.
"(We were) able to get the ball down the court and looked to see who's open and what good shots we can get," Glasgow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.