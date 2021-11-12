ST. PETERS, Mo. — Hannibal competed in four events on day two at the Class 1 boys state meet at St. Peters Rec-Plex on Friday.
The boys 200-free relay finished in 12th place with a time of 1:32.50, which is a time drop of 0.73 seconds from their previous time.
Atticus Sternke earned a medal after placing 10th in the 200-free with a time of 1:48.73.
Dawson Behl won a medal in the 100-breaststroke after placing seventh with a time of 1:00.64. He also placed 14th in the 100-free with a time of 49.71.
Glendale won the Class 1 boys swimming title, with Parkway West coming in second, John Burroughs coming in third and Parkway Central coming in fourth.
