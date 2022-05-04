MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal split the North Central Missouri Conference boys tennis championship with Moberly on Wednesday.
Juniors Karson Westhoff and Gabe Foster finished in third place in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles match to earn NCMC All-Conference honors.
Junior Parker Terrill finished second in No. 3 singles, also earning All-Conference honors.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Hickman and Kevin Westhoff and No. 3 doubles team of Marcus Hayden and Jaydon Burroughs both placed first to earn All-Conference honors.
Hannibal will host a district semifinal matchup against Ft. Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
