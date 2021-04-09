Hannibal wins seven events at Palmyra meet

PALMYRA, Mo. — It was the first big meet of the year for Hannibal at Palmyra High School on Friday and the Pirates came away with six wins.
Hannibal won two relay races, edging out Monroe City in the 4X200-meter relay and winning the 4X800-meter relay. The Pirates just missed winning the 4X100-meter relay because of a handoff issue.
The Pirates won five individual events, with John Clubine winning both the 110-meter hurdles and javelin. Aneyas Williams also won two events, placing first in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender said the combination of Williams and Sheldon Bergheger did really well in the sprint events.
“Sheldon Bergheger is the other sprinter who is right behind him,” Gschwender said. “Sometimes when Aneyas wins, people lose sight of him but he is right on Aneyas’ tale in a lot of those races.”
Kaiser Greenwell won the pole vault for Hannibal, while placing second in both the triple jump and in the long jump.
“Our field events are some of our strong points for both girls and boys,” Gschwender said. “We’ve got phenomenal throwers in the javelin, shot put and disc. Our boy jumpers, with Kaiser, Aneyas, DaeShon Glasgow, Drew Tweedy and Daylan Reading should be able to place high in every field event.”
Palmyra had a pair of athletes with multiple wins. Weston King won both the shot put and discus, while Haerr won both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races.
Haerr also placed second in the high jump and was part of Palmyra’s first-place 4X400-meter relay team.
“Abe ran the mile today for the first time ever and got within seconds of setting a school record, so we are excited about that,” said Palmyra head coach Shannon Haerr. “He won the 800 and all around di really well in all of his events.”
Coach Haerr also pointed to King’s performance in the throwing events.
“Weston King does a great job throwing,” Haerr said. “We are just so thankful for the work he puts in and the leadership he provides to our throwers. It’s something you can’t put a price on.”
Monroe City came away with a win in the 4X100-meter relay, edging Hannibal. They also finished third in the 4X800-meter relay.
Notable performers for Monroe City included Joshua Talton placing second in the discus, Bo Patterson placing second in the shot put, Waylon DeGrave placing third in the high jump, Cameron Jones placing second in the 100-meter dash and Josiah Talton placing second in the 200-meter dash.
“Our 4X100-meter relay did a really good job,” said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. “They ran about five seconds faster than they had. They’ve been working really hard this year and they are doing some really good things.”
Other winners at the Palmyra meet included Bowling Green’s Michael Starks in the high jump, South Shelby’s Wyatt Owens in the long jump and triple jump and Bowling Green’s Dylan Dalton in the 400-meter dash.
Gschwender said Hannibal’s student-athletes were excited to see friends from other schools.
“It’s just more exciting for the kids and they get a little more pumped up,” Gschwender said. “There’s just a lot more people here watching. It gives them a lot more adrenaline.”
Haerr said it was a beautiful day for Palmyra to host its first big meet of the year.
“We are trying to get better everyday,” Haerr said. “With great competition here (today), you just try to build on what you do. There’s a lot of teams out today.”