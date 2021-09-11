MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal won its second straight volleyball game in a road conference matchup against Marshall on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates defeated Marshall in three straight sets, 25-10, 25-14 and 25-4.
Bella Falconer had nine kills and 12 digs, Ashlyn Hess had nine set assists and Kendel Locke had five kills. Nora Hark had nine kills, two aces and a block. Emilia Bates had two kills and a block.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets, 25-14 and 25-13. The Lady Pirates freshmen team also won in two sets, 25-14, 25-10.
Hannibal (2-1) will host Hickman (2-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.