MOBERLY, Mo. — The Hannibal boys golf team came away with a close win in Friday’s golf meet at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly.
Hannibal edged Kirksville for the win with a team score fo 162, to Kirksville’s 163.
Hunter Parker was the meet medalist with a score of 36. Courtland Watson posted a season-best score of 38, with Quinn Thomas scoring a 39. Cameran Neisen rounded out the team with a score of 48.
Hannibal will compete in a tournament on Monday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, with tee time at 9 a.m.