Hannibal wins overtime thriller over Fulton

HANNIBAL — Points were tough to come by in Friday’s girls basketball game between Hannibal and visiting Fulton at Korf Gymnasium.
It also took an overtime period to decide a winner, with Hannibal defeating Fulton 44-38.
The win ended a 14-game losing streak for Hannibal, which dated back to early December.
“To finish the season strong, they showed grit way beyond their age in my opinion,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “I’ve never seen a team that fought so hard, especially with the season we had. A lot of teams would write off the rest of the season.”
Hannibal senior guard Sydney Hart was key in Hannibal being able to pull out a win, as she scored all 16 of her points in the second half and overtime.
Hart’s 16 points led Hannibal and she also pulled down four rebounds.
“She was kind of struggling offensively earlier in the game,” Cerven said. “We kept going back to that integrity and grit that we were showing tonight. She was able to pull through and took a hard foul on the hardwood to knock down two huge free throws. That’s part of being a great senior leader.”
Defense dominated the game from the start, with the first quarter being the highest-scoring quarter. Hannibal held a slim 10-9 lead after a quarter of play.
Fulton and Hannibal combined for just 11 points in the second quarter. Junior center Maddie Harvey tied the game at 15-15 after hitting two free throws with less than two minutes remaining to halftime, which would be the score going into half.
The third quarter also ended up with a tie score at 23-23. Hannibal senior guard Sydney Hart briefly gave the Pirates a 23-21 lead after hitting a three-pointer, but Fulton senior Sydney Hedgepath tied the game up moments later after making two free throws.
There were five lead changes in the fourth quarter, with Hannibal holding onto a 34-31 lead late in the quarter. However, Hedgepath hit a three-pointer as time expired to tie the game.
Hannibal did not let that bring them down, as the Pirates outscored the Hornets by a 10-4 margin in the four-minute overtime period.
Hart and Allie Hull were the hot hands on Friday night from behind the arc, with both players draining three three-pointers. Hull would finish with 10 points and pulled down three rebounds.
Hannibal junior center Jade Thomas pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and added seven points.
“We’ve been telling her it’s nice to have all of the points, but you can impact the game in so many different ways,” Cerven said. “She did a really good job of finishing when she got close to the basket.”
Hedgepath led Fulton in scoring with 24 points, while pulling down nine rebounds.
Hannibal (3-15) will host Marshall (7-8) in its next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cerven said he told his team to enjoy the win and rest up for Saturday’s game.
“You know, this year the start was rough,” Cerven said. “But again, the hard work of these girls I have the pleasure of coaching, I just couldn’t be more proud of them tonight.”