HANNIBAL — Hannibal continued its winning ways on Thursday, staying undefeated in conference play after defeating Mexico 8-0 at Porter Stadium on Senior Night.
“We will try to keep this thing going as long as we can,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “Obviously, that’s the goal every year. If we can keep these seniors around a little bit longer, that would be great because it’s been a fun group to coach.”
Senior forward Bella Falconer scored three goals and had one assist, with four other players scoring goals.
“(Falconer) does it within what we are trying to do as a team and she moves the ball when people are making good runs and are open,” Hill said. “When it’s the best thing for the team for her to (attack) the goal, she will go ahead and do that. She doesn’t force it. She got her hat trick on probably three or four shots tonight.”
Hannibal opened up the game with a pair of goals from freshman forward Abbie Martin in the first six minutes.
Martin also had an assist to go with her two goals scored.
“It was nice to see (Martin) go out and play well from the start,” Hill said. “I thought she’s played pretty well for us all year as a freshman.”
Soon after Martin’s second goal, senior midfielder Trinity Alvey scored a goal to put Hannibal up 3-0.
Senior midfielder Kendel Locke narrowly missed scoring on a penalty kick.
“Kendel Locke had a really nice attempt on a PK and (Mexico’s) goalkeeper just made a great save,” Hill said. “Honestly, their keeper made a lot of really good saves tonight. She probably is disappointed to give up eight goals, but she did a really good job of keeping them in it.”
Hannibal went 20 minutes between Alvey’s goal and the first goal from Falconer, which put the Lady Pirates up 4-0.
The game was still 4-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, which is the time Hannibal went on a four-goal scoring surge to clinch victory at halftime.
“That’s just us knowing that we needed to score, so we could go home early,” Locke said.
Falconer scored her second goal with just under nine minutes remaining.
Less than two minutes later, senior midfielder Sadie Stine scored to put Hannibal up 6-0.
Falconer completed her hat trick with just under three minutes remaining in the first half to put Hannibal up 7-0.
With just over 10 seconds remaining, senior defender Katie Greening scored the final goal.
“I thought they moved the ball really well in the beginning,” Hill said. “We just had a little bit of a lull for awhile. In the last 10 minutes, we moved the ball real well.”
Among the players getting an assist included senior defender Brooklyn Bumbales, freshman defender Addie Wright and freshman midfielder Ashley Davis.
Thursday’s win was the third straight shut out for the Hannibal defense and goalkeeper Ava Turner, and the 13th such occasion this season.
“Ava in goal obviously has been outstanding this year,” Hill said. “She didn’t have to do a whole lot tonight.”
Between the junior varsity and varsity games, Hannibal celebrated its six seniors — Greening, Falconer, Stine, Locke, Bumbales and Alvey.
“It’s a (good) recognition for the seniors on the team,” Locke said. “It’s just fun for us to be able to celebrate each other and ourselves.”
In the JV game, Mexico defeated Hannibal 3-2. The Lady Pirates JV team now has a 4-4-3 record.
Hannibal (15-3, 8-0) will compete in the Central Missouri Invitational at Camdenton High School on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Pirates will play Pembrooke Hill (7-6-1) on Friday and Camdenton (8-8) and Warrensburg (3-10) on Saturday.
“We are pretty excited,” Locke said. “We always have fun at the Camdenton Tournament. It’s good teams to play against.”
