HANNIBAL -- It was a good day for the Hannibal girls swimming team on Thursday.
First, Hannibal came away with first place in the North Central Missouri Conference meet at the YMCA of Hannibal, after scoring 138 team points. Marshall finished second at 88, while Louisiana finished third at 18.
Second, Hannibal recognized its two seniors -- Gracie Martin and Olivia Rawlings.
Rawlings is a three-year member of the Hannibal girls swim team and has swam at the YMCA of Hannibal for 12 years. She is also part of the girls tennis team and student council.
After high school, Rawlings plans on attending Missouri State University and majoring in exercise science.
"I've done it my whole life," Rawlings said. "So it's weird to know that it's slowly approaching the end. I don't know what I'll do when it's over with."
Rawlings has dropped her time in the 50-freestyle from 42.17 to 37.00 seconds, while dropping her time in the 100-freestyle from 1:37 to 1:25.72 this season.
"It's pretty good," Rawlings said. "It's all I really wanted. I wanted to improve a little bit from when I started because the starts are kind of rocky. I just hope to get better by the end."
Martin is in her first season with the Hannibal girls swim team and has used it as an opportunity to stay in shape after a knee injury she had last year. She is also part of the girls soccer team.
After high school, Martin plans on attending John Wood Community College and majoring in nursing.
Martin has also seen drops in time since the start of the season, going from 38.76 to 35.18 seconds in the 50-freestyle and 1:35 to 1:26.06 in the 100-freestyle.
"I'm really excited because it's my first year of swimming," Martin said. "It's kind of nice to drop a few seconds. I thought it's went really well and I enjoy all of the girls here."
Junior Madelyn Johnson punched her ticket to the state meet, qualifying for both the 200-freestyle and the 500-freestyle.
Freshman Olivia Johnson has qualified for the 200-IM.
"I think they work really hard in practice and they are both all-around good swimmers," Martin said of the Johnson sisters. "They've been swimming their whole lives. I think they are only going to keep getting better the older they get. So I'm excited for them."
Hannibal also has a chance to qualify its 200-yard medley relay team for the state meet, which consists of both Johnson sisters, Emily Groth and Sarah Knickerbocker.
In Thursday's conference meet, the Hannibal 200-yard medley relay A team placed first with a time of 2:06.64.
"If we can drop their time by three seconds, we can get them to state," said Hannibal head coach LaRhonda Behl. "So that's what we hope to do come Monday."
Hannibal also had a B team consisting of Alana Lemon, Jocelyn Dorsey, Addie Wright and Rawlings that competed in the 200-yard medley relay that placed third with a time of 2:53.02.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Hannibal had two swimmers in the top two spots with Madelyn Johnson placing first at 2:10.78 and Knickerbocker placing second at 2:24.47.
Groth placed first in the 200-yard IM at 2:35.49, with Dorsey placing second at 3:11.35.
Hannibal had five swimmers compete in the 50-yard free, with Zanie Terrill leading the way with a third-place finish at a time of 32.73. Martin placed fifth and Rawlings placed seventh, while Piper Berhorst and London Haycraft did not qualify.
Olivia Johnson won the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:08.08, while Kyla Jacobson placed second at 1:35.83.
Wright led the way for Hannibal in the 100-yard freestyle, placing fourth with a time of 1:12.51. Dorsey placed fourth at 1:17.22, while Ava Bonvillian placed fifth at 1:19.95.
"It's fun," Behl said. "It's always good competition. It's always fun to swim against Louisiana and Marshall."
Madelyn Johnson won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:47.07.
Hannibal won the 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:54.62, with a team consisting of Knickerbocker, Groth and both Johnson sisters.
Wright won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:20.31. Jacobson placed second at 1:25.50, while Lemon placed fifth at 1:33.31.
Olivia Johnson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.22. Groth was right behind her in second place with a time of 1:24.29.
The Hannibal A Team of Rawlings, Martin, Wright and Terrill won the 400-yard free relay with a time fo 5:19.81.
"I'm really proud of all of these girls," Rawlings said. "A lot of them came in with very little or no experience. It's been really cool and really fun so far."
The Hannibal B Team of Lemon, Berhorst, Haycraft and Bonvillian placed third in the 400-yard free relay with a time of 5:50.63.
Up next for Hannibal is a meet at the Central Academy of Excellence in Kansas City on Monday, starting at 4:45 p.m.
"We've got one more meet in Kansas City," Behl said. "So all of the girls have done wonderful in dropping time throughout the season. We'll see if we can get our relay team to go to state and if two of the girls can push up their times to get them a little bit better of a time."
