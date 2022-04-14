HANNIBAL -- Hannibal not only hosted a boys golf tournament, but came away with a win in it.
The Pirates had a team score of 356, which put it ahead of Kirksville's 366 to win Thursday's tournament at Norwoods Golf Course.
Hannibal sophomore Quinn Thomas was the meet's medalist with a score of 75. Teammate Ashlin Sharkey placed sixth with a score of 88.
Kirksville's John Boyer came in second with a score of 81 and Silex's Carter Johnston placed third with a score of 81.
Rounding out the top-10 was Canton's Trevor Biggerstaff in fourth at 82, Monroe City's Kyle Hays in fifth at 87, Kirksville's Samuel Wilson and in seventh at 89, South Shelby's Jaron Durbin in eighth at 89, South Shelby's Casen Glover in ninth at 90 and South Shelby's Dax Durbin in tenth at 91.
Up next for Hannibal is a dual against Helias Catholic on Monday at Jefferson City Country Club, starting at 9 a.m.
