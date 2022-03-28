HANNIBAL — Hannibal came out on the winning side of a golf triangular with Clopton and Monroe City on Monday at Norwoods Golf Course.
Hannibal won the varsity meet wih a team score of 169, with Monroe City placing second at 197.
Pirates sophomore Quinn Thomas led the way with a score of 38. Ashlin Sharkey shot a 40, Jackson Karr shot a 44, Courtland Watson shot a 47 and Jack Parker shot a 48.
The Hannibal junior varsity team had a team score of 208 to best Monroe City, who had a 263.
Hannibal will play Fulton and Moberly in a triangular meet at Fulton Country Club on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
