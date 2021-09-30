MARSHALL, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls tennis team are North Central Missouri Conference champions after a great day at Marshall on Wednesday.
Five out of six Hannibal singles players earned First Team All-Conference selections, with Emma Haner, Gracie Martin, Irelan Lomax, Brooklyn Haye and Brynn Burton earning nods. Lanie Privett was a Second Team All-Conference pick.
The No. 1 doubles team of Trinity Sutton and Olivia Rawling and the No. 2 doubles team of Hannah Yount and Willa Waelder were First Team All-Conference picks. The No. 3 doubles team of Sophie Albright and Zoe Pendzinski finished in second place.
Hannibal will host the winner of Monday's match between McCluer North and Parkway North on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the first round of district play.