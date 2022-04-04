MEXICO, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls soccer team continued its winning ways on Monday, defeating North Central Missouri Conference rival Mexico 8-0.
Seniors Katie Greening and Bella Falconer each had two goals and one assist.
Freshman Abbie Martin scored two goals and Ashley Davis scored one goal.
Senior Trinity Alvey scored one goal and had one assist. Sadie Stine had one assist.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won its game 1-0 with Grace Odom scoring a goal and Lauren Munzlinger getting the assist. They are now 2-2-1 for the season.
Hannibal (6-2) will play at Quincy Notre Dame (3-0-3) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
