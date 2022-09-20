Dryden.jpg

Hannibal sophomore Colton Dryden (16) handles the ball during the Pirates NCMC game against Moberly on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Veterans Soccer Complex in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal boys soccer team continued its winning ways on Tuesday, defeating conference rival Mexico 9-1 at Veterans Soccer Complex.

Even with the win, it was not a good start for Hannibal as Mexico took an early 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the game.

