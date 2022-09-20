HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal boys soccer team continued its winning ways on Tuesday, defeating conference rival Mexico 9-1 at Veterans Soccer Complex.
Even with the win, it was not a good start for Hannibal as Mexico took an early 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the game.
It was after that point when Hannibal was able to flip the switch after a slow start offensively.
"We took awhile to get going and we were offsides an awful lot," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "We were really struggling to adapt to what they were doing defensively. They were stepping their line up and playing a bit of an offsides trap and we weren't doing well with it."
Sophomore forward Bodie Rollins broke through with an unassisted goal to tie the game up right after Mexico's goal.
Hannibal took a 2-1 lead when sophomore Clayton Neisen scored a goal off an assist by sophomore midfielder Colton Dryden in the 22nd minute.
Just three minutes later, senior forward Drew Porter scored a goal off an assist by Rollins to make it 3-1 Hannibal.
Senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow scored in the 35th minute from an assist by senior defender Kasen Sherwood to give Hannibal a 4-1 lead.
Porter scored his second goal of the game off an assist by Glasgow right before halftime, giving the Pirates a 5-1 lead.
Dryden scored on a penalty kick four minutes into the second half to increase the lead to 6-1.
Senior midfielder Karson Westhoff scored off an assist by Rollins three minutes later to put the Pirates up 7-1.
By the second half, starting goalkeeper Parker Terrill was replaced in front of the net by Neisen and moved to play the field.
"We feel like we have a real capable goalie in Clayton as our backup," Hill said. "He's one of the top goalkeepers in the conference right now, but he's just stuck behind Parker for his first two years in high school. There's not much of an dropoff when Parker comes out."
Terrill went on to score a goal off another Rollins assist in the 59th minute to increase Hannibal's lead to 8-1.
"He sees the field really well and makes good runs at the right time and does a lot of stuff really well," Hill said. "He would honestly be a good field player if he wasn't such a good goalkeeper. So it was nice for him to get a goal out there."
Rollins scored his second goal off an assist by sophomore defender Jared Locke to close out the game.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 5-0 and is now 4-1-1 for the season. Pearson Parker scored two goals, while Kyle Locke, Jace Lee and Chase Askey each punched in one goal.
Hannibal (6-3) will play North Central Missouri Conference rival Fulton (6-1-1) on the road in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
"We know that's going to be a tough one, going on the road and playing at their place," Hill said. "One of the few times we will play on grass this year, so we will move over to the grass field tomorrow and get a good practice in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.