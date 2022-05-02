CAMDENTON, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a tournament win in the Central Missouri girls soccer invitational on Saturday.
After falling to Pembroke Hill on Friday, Hannibal won both its games on Saturday to win the purple pool.
The Lady Pirates won the first game against Camdenton 3-0. Freshman forward Abbie Martin scored two goals and senior forward Bella Falconer scored one goal. Freshman midfielder Ashley Davis had two assists.
Hannibal won the second game against Warrensburg 9-1. Falconer scored four goals and had three assists, while Martin had four goals and two assists. Senior defender Katie Greening scored one goal and had one assist.
In the win over Warrensburg, Sadie Stine, Kendel Locke and Macy Behrens each had an assist.
Hannibal (17-4, 8-0) will host Marshall (10-6) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in its next game.
Monday's game against Fulton was postponed, with a makeup date to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.