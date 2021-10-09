Hannibal wins boys side of Frank Lemons Invitational, Monroe City takes second in girls race

HANNIBAL -- On a unusually warm Saturday morning, Hannibal hosted its annual Frank Lemons Invitational cross country meet at the American Legion Golf Course.
Hannibal had four runners in the top-10 in the boys race, finishing first overall with 27 points and a combined time of 1:32.50.
The Pirates were followed by Fulton in second, Kirksville in third, Moberly in fourth, Monroe City in fifth and Clark County in sixth.
Fulton senior Shaun Wolfe won the boys race with a time of 17:48.6.
Pirates junior Cameron Nichols missed first place by two seconds, placing second with a time of 17:50.5.
Joining Nichols in the top-10 for Hannibal were junior Eli Hess in third at 18:22.9, sophomore Reign Creech in fifth at 18:38.7 and freshman David Munger in sixth at 18:51.5. Senior Xavier Damotte rounded out the Pirate qualifiers, placing 11th at 19:05.7.
Junior Jackson Wheeler led the way for Monroe City, placing 10th at 19:03.7. Joining Wheeler in the top-20 were two Panther teammates, senior Kabott Harlan in 14th at 19:17.2 and freshman Gage Woolen in 20th at 20:10.5.
Clark County won the girls race with 45 points with a combined time of 1:56:57.
Monroe City was right behind, placing second in the girls race with 53 points and a combined time of 1:58.02.
Rounding out the girls team finishes were Moberly in third, Kirksville in fourth and Fulton in fifth.
Indians senior Grace Buschling won the girls race with a time of 20:25.8.
Panthers senior Emmalee Williams placed second overall with a time of 20:48.7.
Monroe City had one other top-10 finisher with sophomore Ella Hays placing fifth at 22:09.5. Rounding out the Panther qualifiers were freshman Audri Youngblood in 12th at 23:50.9, freshman Avery Johnson in 17th at 25:06.4 and sophomore Jaelynn Clark in 27th at 26:05.6.
Hannibal did not have enough girls to qualify for a team finish, but had a top-notch individual performance. Sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey placed fourth overall with a time of 21:56.1.
In the middle school boys race, Kirksville placed first overall. They were followed by Monroe City in second, Fulton in third, Hannibal in fourth, Centralia in fifth and Clark County in sixth.
Kirksville eighth-grader Justin Schutter won the boys middle school race. Seventh-grader Zach Locke led Hannibal with a seventh-place finish and eighth-grader Alston Richardson led Monroe City with an eighth-place finish.
Fulton won the middle school girls race. They were followed by Hannibal in second, Moberly in third, Monroe City in fourth, Centralia in fifth and Kirksville in sixth.
Centralia seventh-grader Kenedee Moss won the girls middle school race. Seventh-grader Bradi Keller led the way for Monroe City with a third-place finish and seventh-grader Grace Munger led the way for Hannibal with a 11th-place finish.
