WINFIELD, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a pair of consolation game championships in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic.
On Friday, the Hannibal girls basketball team defeated Christian 61-10.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WINFIELD, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a pair of consolation game championships in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic.
On Friday, the Hannibal girls basketball team defeated Christian 61-10.
Hannibal sophomore Abbie Martin scored a team-high 15 points, while freshman Malia Stolte added 14 points from the bench.
Lady Pirates sophomore Mariah Mayfield was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Hannibal (3-1) will play at Fulton (1-4) in its next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Hannibal boys basketball team defeated Warrenton 50-47.
The Pirates found themselves down 30-10 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to come back with the aid of seven 3-pointers by junior Mason Hull.
Hull also hit the game-winning shot on a 3-pointer as time expired. He finished the game with a team-high 24 points.
Pirates senior Haden Robertson was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Hannibal (2-1) will play at Fulton (3-0) in its next game on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.