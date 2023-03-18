TROY, Mo. -- Hannibal opened up the baseball season with a win on Friday, defeating Ft. Zumwalt North 10-6 in the Troy Baseball Classic.
The Pirates were clicking up and down the lineup, which each Hannibal batter getting at least one hit.
Sophomore Colton Dryden hit a three-run home run, had five RBIs and two walks.
Ryan Ross and Aaron Daughtery each had two hits.
Senior right-hander Alex Friday got the win on the mound, pitching four innings with two strikeouts and giving up two earned runs. Friday also had two hits at the plate.
The Pirates bullpen took care of the rest, with Cooper Scott striking out four batters, Evan Harsell striking out one batter and Kane Wilson striking out two batters to shut the door on FZN.
Saturday's game in the Troy Baseball Classic was canceled.
Hannibal (1-0) will be back in action on Monday for a doubleheader. The Pirates will face Jackson at 11:30 a.m. and Troy Buchanan at 4:30 p.m.
