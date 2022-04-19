HANNIBAL — Despite a great pitching performance from right-hander Tanner VanWinkle, Hannibal entered the bottom of the seventh behind two runs and unable to get anything going against Mexico right-hander Austin Maxwell the previous six innings.
The Pirates steadied its sails with their backs against the wall and came away with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Bulldogs.
Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton said his players deserve a tip of the cap for not giving up.
“We continued to just encourage them,” Hatton said. “I think they knew just as well as we did as coaches that the game wasn’t in doubt as long as we continued to play defense and pitch it like we did. Very proud of Tanner’s performance on the mound to keep us in the game.”
VanWinkle was tagged for two early runs in the first inning, but buckled down and only allowed two Mexico base runners for the remainder of the game.
The senior right-hander earned the win for Hannibal, with VanWinkle totaling six strikeouts. He allowed four hits, one walk and two earned runs.
“That’s the stuff that he’s got and that’s the stuff that he’s given us all year,” Hatton said. “We expected that for sure, with him coming back with a ton of experience as a senior. He’s a great team guy and he just wants to win.”
VanWinkle’s performance after getting hit early allowed Hannibal to stay within striking distance and in position for the Pirates eventual walk-off win.
Prior to the seventh inning, Maxwell had limited Hannibal to just six base runners — two walks, three hits and a hit batsman.
Maxwell led off the seventh inning by beaning Alex Friday and was replaced by junior right-hander Jack Wilburn.
Wilburn then gave up consecutive singles to Waylon Anders and Cody Culp to load the bases with no one out for Hannibal.
Wilburn beaned Thomas Janes to bring Friday home and was taken out of the game by Mexico in favor of Andrew Runge.
Keaton Scott was patient at the plate to earn a walk that scored Anders for Hannibal, which evened up the score at 2-2.
Aaris Stolte then hit a game-winning sacrifice fly that drove in Culp.
“I think we did a good job of not striking out tonight,” Hatton said. “We did a good job of working long counts and that’s baseball sometimes when you play a quality team.”
The Bulldogs took the lead right off the bat when Daeye Miller hit an RBI single to drive in Runge and Tyler Thoenen hit a sacrifice fly to score Maxwell.
Stolte was hit by a pitch in the bottom half of the first inning and stole second, but the Pirates could not advance him any further.
The Pirates had another scoring opportunity in the third inning when Scott hit a two-out double and were unable to capitalize on it.
Hannibal loaded up the bases in the fifth inning and were again unable to score.
“Hat’s off to the Mexico pitcher (Maxwell) competing on the mound and getting through some tough innings,” Hatton said. “Especially when we had the bases loaded in the fifth. We did hit some line drives, but couldn’t get anything through. As frustrating as that was, I’m really glad our guys stuck with it and got a break through there in the seventh.”
Tuesday’s win was the third straight for Hannibal, who defeated Timberland twice on Saturday. The T-Wolves were a Class 6 ranked opponent prior to this week.
“Moments like this were made at the beginning of the season when we went to the Troy tournament and saw high-quality Class 6 schools. This Saturday, we got a lot of momentum by beating Timberland twice. We are definitely built for these moments ... and this put us in a really good position in the conference. We control our own destiny and we are excited about that.”
Hannibal (8-9) will play at Fulton (7-5) will play at Fulton (7-5) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Pirates will close out the week with a road game on Friday against Marshall (4-10), with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
“It’s just another game for us,” Hatton said. “We can’t look at it too much differently than that, but we do have to go in with the expectation that we are going to get everybody’s best since it’s conference. We will put our best foot forward and see what happens.”
