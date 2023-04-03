HANNIBAL -- With the game tied up at 3-3 and the bases loaded with one out, Hannibal sophomore Colton Dryden was looking for redemption.
Dryden had struck out on a changeup in his last at bat against Tigers relief pitcher Tanner Ferguson, but knew what to expect in his second at bat against the Kirksville junior.
Dryden put a good barrel on the ball to single and drive in Aaron Daughtery for the game-winning run that gave Hannibal a 4-3 win over its North Central Missouri Conference rival Kirksville.
"In that situation, (Ferguson) has been throwing curveballs all day to every batter all throughout the count," Dryden said. "I waited and got the curveball in the dirt. Got to 2-2 and then I got a fastball and I hit it. When you hit the ball hard, good stuff happens."
Senior right-hander Alex Friday got the start on the mound for Hannibal and went 4.1 innings with four strikeouts; while allowing four walks, four hits and three earned runs. He had a no-decision.
Pirates senior left-hander Evan Harsell pitched the final 2.2 innings in relief with two strikeouts; while limiting the Tigers to no hits, a walk and no runs. He was the winning pitcher.
"I'm proud of both of those guys," said Pirates head coach Ian Hatton. "Those are our two seniors and they deserve those spots. They deserve to be pitching in those games and they have definitely come through in our biggest games. Our guys behind them played incredible defense tonight."
In the top of the third inning, Kirksville senior Camden Dempsay hit a bases-clearing double that scored Connor Hall, Jalen Kent and Dominic Cahalan to break a scoreless tie.
The Pirates knew they had a tough matchup going into Monday's game with Tigers All-Conference right-hander Keaton Anderson getting the start on the mound.
After being held scoreless the first two innings and being down three runs, Hannibal struck back in the third inning with a single by Tre Hoskins, walk by Bodie Rollins and single by Cooper Scott to load the bases with nobody out.
Hoskins scored on a wild pitch, and Kane Wilson hit a RBI groundout to score Rollins. Scott also scored on a wild pitch to tie the game up.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys tonight for coming back against a tough conference opponent and against their best pitcher," Hatton said. "We believe when any team runs a pitcher out with that quality, it's going to be to score. To go down 3-0 and get three right back off of him and eventually get him out of the game an inning later is a big deal."
Anderson finished with a no-decision after going four innings with one strikeout; while allowing five hits, one walk and three earned runs.
Ferguson pitched the remainder of the game and was the losing pitcher after going 2.1 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing three walks, two hits and an earned run.
Monday's win kept Hannibal at a perfect 3-0 within the NCMC.
"It feels good," Dryden said. "We know a couple of them guys and they talk a little bit throughout the game, so it feels good to win a big game like this. Now we are 3-0 in conference, so it's a really big deal."
Dryden finished the game 2-for-4 with a stolen base and RBI.
Friday went 2-for-2, while Rollins drew two walks, scored a run and stole a base. Hoskins had a single, walk and a run.
Up next for Hannibal (5-6, 3-0) is a road game against Quincy Notre Dame (7-1) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Hatton said although Hannibal will be the underdog going into Wednesday's cross-state matchup, he expects the Pirates to compete for a win.
"The attitude won't be any different going into practice Tuesday or into the game on Wednesday," Hatton said. "We are looking forward to it. It's a great opportunity to play a great team and continue to get better as we push for the conference title again."
