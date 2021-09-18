FENTON, Mo. -- The Hannibal volleyball team finished third in pool play and won the Maroon Bracket at the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates fell to Marquette (17-25, 23-25), beat Parkway North (25-17, 25-17), fell to O'Fallon Christian (26-28, 24-26) and split with Ladue (25-22, 25-21) to finish third in pool play.
Hannibal defeated Liberty (27-25, 12-25, 16-14) in the Maroon Bracket semifinals and defeated Parkway Central (26-24, 25-17) in the finals.
Hannibal (2-4) will play at Quincy Notre Dame in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.