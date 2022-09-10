Hess.jpg

Hannibal junior setter Ashlyn Hess (4) serves the ball during the Pirates home opener against the Troy Trojan on Monday, Aug. 29. 

 Mathew Kirby/MKirbyphotography.com

HANNIBAL -- In its first North Central Missouri Conference game, Hannibal defeated Marshall at Korf Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates won in three straight sets -- 25-10, 25-12, 25-17.

