HANNIBAL -- In its first North Central Missouri Conference game, Hannibal defeated Marshall at Korf Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates won in three straight sets -- 25-10, 25-12, 25-17.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 5:08 pm
Senior setter Nora Hark had four kills, five set assists, one ace and four digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had five kills, one ace and seven digs.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 11 set assists and two aces.
Junior libero Lexi Wheelan tied for the team lead with seven digs and had one ace.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had three kills and five blocks.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-11, 25-15). Malia Stolte had eight set assists and two kills, while Keegan Greening had five kills and two aces. Zanie Terrill had seven assists and two kills.
Hannibal (3-0) will host Holt (0-0) in its next game on Monday at 6 p.m.
