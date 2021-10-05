HANNIBAL -- Hannibal won its fifth straight game on Tuesday, defeating Mexico at Korf Gymnasium.
The Lady Pirates won in three straight sets (25-9, 25-12, 25-10).
"It's kind of nice," said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips on winning five straight games. "Just knowing (we are) coming into a really tough match on Thursday, just having that confidence boost. It looks great on our record and it also shows that these girls are ready to work hard."
Although Hannibal swept both Marshall and Troy Buchanan in its previous two games, Phillips wanted her team to be more aggressive at serving.
"We had a few more missed serves because (of being more aggressive), but I'm alright with that," Phillips said. "Because that's one thing that we talked about going into Thursday night that we were going to need to have more aggressive serves."
Hannibal senior Bella Falconer had seven kills and seven digs. Junior Kate Maune had eight kills, three aces and six digs.
Lady Pirates junior Nora Hark had five kills and 12 set assists. Ashlyn Hess had 11 set assists. Kennedy Fitzgerald had six kills and Kendel Locke had four kills.
"We spread out kills around, " Phillips said. "Kate, Bella and Kennedy all had quite a few kills tonight. We had some really nice serving runs, which was great."
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-11, 25-6). Ava Turner had six digs and seven aces. Emilia Bates had six kills and Abbie Martin had seven set assists.
Hannibal (10-5-4) will host Rock Bridge (26-4) in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Phillips and the coaching staff plan on working on several different drills at practice Wednesday, including working on coverage.
Phillips identified Rock Bridge junior Ella Swindle as a player who will be tough for Hannibal.
"She has the 'Ella Special' where she likes to dump that ball on the second hit," Phillips said. "So we are definitely are going to be working on preparing for that. Just by having our big blocker out tomorrow for practice and just working on placement of ball-on hits."