MEXICO, Mo. — The Hannibal volleyball team defeated conference rival Mexico 3-0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-18) in a Monday road matchup.
Senior Bella Falconer had nine kills and three digs. Kate Maune had three kills and three digs. Annie Wagner had three aces and eight digs.
Junior Nora Hark had four kills and eight set assists. Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 18 set assists. Kendel Locke and Courtney Locke each had five kills.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-16, 25-7).
Hannibal (16-8-4) will host Kirksville (17-7-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in game that will decided the conference championship. The Lady Pirates will also recognize Falconer and Kendel Locke for Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.