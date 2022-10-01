MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal continued to be the class of the North Central Missouri Conference on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates went on the road to sweep Marshall in three straight sets -- 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
Senior setter Nora Hark had seven kills, two aces, seven assists, five digs and four blocks.
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune had five kills, two aces and 11 digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had five kills, three aces and eight digs.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had two aces and four blocks.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had two aces and 12 assists.
Junior libero Lexi Wheelan had 10 digs, one kill and one ace.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in three sets -- 25-8, 23-25, 15-2. Zanie Terrill had 15 assists and five aces. Olivia Johnston had five kills, three digs and three aces.
Hannibal (15-5-1) will play at Rock Bridge (15-2) in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
