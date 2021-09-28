HANNIBAL — The Hannibal volleyball team defeated Fulton in three sets (25-10, 25-10, 25-14) on Tuesday at Korf Gymnasium.
Lady Pirates senior Bella Falconer had 15 kills, 20 digs and one block. Nora Hark had five kills, nine set assists and seven digs.
Ashlyn Hess led Hannibal with 24 set assists for Hannibal. Courtney Locke had six kills and a block. Kate Maune had six kills and 10 digs. Annie Wagner had 13 digs and Kendel Locke had four kills.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-15, 25-12) with Abbie Martin getting 14 set assists and five aces. The freshmen team won in two sets (25-11, 25-11).
Hannibal (8-5-4) will host Marshall (1-13) in its next game on Saturday at noon.